Iran, Qatar FMs discuss developments in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers discussed the latest regional developments, including the situations in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen, during a telephone conversation.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, to exchange views on pressing regional issues.

According to Mehr, during the call, the two ministers voiced serious concern over conditions in Palestine and Lebanon, pointing to what they described as repeated violations of ceasefire agreements by the Israeli regime and the continuation of Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, including strikes against civilians.

Both sides stressed the need for effective international pressure on Israel to ensure full compliance with its obligations and to put an end to policies they characterized as genocide, occupation, and expansionism.

The Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers also reviewed recent developments in Yemen, underlining the importance of safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and national unity.

