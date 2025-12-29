Iran, UAE FMs discuss Yemen, regional stability in phone call

AhlulBayt News Agency: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said his country has taken steps to help reduce tensions in Yemen during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart.

According to official statements, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held a phone call in which they discussed bilateral relations as well as key regional developments.

According to Mehr, during the conversation, the two ministers welcomed the positive trajectory of relations between Iran and the United Arab Emirates and stressed the importance of continuing consultations and follow-up on matters of shared interest.

Addressing the latest developments in southern Yemen, Araghchi urged regional countries to work toward preserving Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity and to support the legitimate demands of the Yemeni people. He emphasized that Iran believes dialogue among Yemenis themselves—based on national unity and respect for territorial integrity—is the only viable path to resolving the crisis.

For his part, the UAE foreign minister highlighted the need to maintain peace and stability in Yemen and the broader region, outlining measures taken by Abu Dhabi to ease tensions in the war-torn country.

Both sides underscored the importance of an active role by regional states in reinforcing stability in Yemen and promoting lasting peace across the region.

