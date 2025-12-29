Iranian FM: Martyr Soleimani turned resistance from slogans into operational discourse

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani played a decisive role in transforming the discourse of resistance from a set of abstract concepts and slogans into a concrete, operational reality across the region.

Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the international conference titled “Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani: Diplomacy and Resistance,” Araghchi described General Soleimani as the architect of the Axis of Resistance, stressing that the impact of this “architecture” has gone far beyond day-to-day policies and executive approaches in Iran’s foreign policy.

“In my view, the thinking of Haj Qassem … was derived from the theoretical and foundational basis of Iran’s foreign policy, which should be called ‘resistance-oriented diplomacy,’” the foreign minister said.

Araghchi noted that effective and successful diplomacy requires a balanced combination of courage and prudence.

“Without the tools of diplomacy, neither do relations take shape in an orderly manner nor do efforts to enhance power in its various dimensions bear fruit,” he said, adding that negotiation is the art of diplomacy and that strengthening diplomacy helps reduce costs, institutionalize achievements, and secure victory in both peace and war.

“However, diplomacy alone leads nowhere,” he stressed.

The chief Iranian diplomat outlined different dimensions of resistance, describing economic resistance as reducing dependence, strengthening domestic production, diversifying resources, and moving beyond a single-product economy.

Cultural resistance, he said, means safeguarding identity, confronting soft warfare, and producing indigenous knowledge.

Resistance in diplomacy, he added, entails steadfastness in defending national interests despite pressures, breaking communication monopolies, and presenting a documented and convincing narrative of principled positions to the world.

Araghchi reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its moral, political, and legal support for the discourse of resistance, arguing that contrary to portrayals of absolute domination by the Israeli regime, resistance has become “an undeniable geopolitical reality” and a key actor in shaping the future order of West Asia.

General Soleimani, a prominent figured in the fight against terrorism in the region, was assassinated by the US military at the direct order of US President Donald Trump on January 3, 2020, near Baghdad’s international airport.

