Araghchi slams US “new diplomacy” at UN Security Council

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the US approach to diplomacy at the UN Security Council, saying that openness to dialogue cannot mean bombing the other side during negotiations.

Morgan Ortagus, the US deputy special envoy for West Asia, told the Council on Tuesday that Washington is ready for “meaningful” talks with Iran over its nuclear program, but insisted that the Trump administration will not permit uranium enrichment on Iranian soil.

Araghchi described these remarks as “a new definition of diplomacy by the US.”

He noted that Washington denies Iran’s “internationally recognized rights” to enrichment, adding, “This is dictation, not negotiation, and certainly not a meaningful one.”

“The world saw how we were negotiating when the US chose to open fire on our people and sabotage diplomacy,” Araghchi said, referring to the Israeli-US aggression in June.

“We did what we always do: resist and confront those who attack us, and ensure they regret it.”

Backed by the United States, Israel carried out aggression on June 13, just days before the sixth round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

More than a week later, the US itself entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, in what Iran described as a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

On June 24, Iran’s retaliatory operations against both Israel and the US forced a halt to the illegal assault.

“Extending the hand of diplomacy does not mean sending bombers and then boasting of their failure as success,” Araghchi said, urging Washington to pursue “real and honest diplomacy instead of deceiving the world.”

Iran’s permanent mission to the UN also responded, saying: “How touching to hear lectures on ‘diplomacy’ from a party that openly admits its leading role in enabling and coordinating Israel’s war against Iran.”

In November, Trump acknowledged US involvement in the Israeli aggression, saying: “Israel attacked [Iran] first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that.”

The Iranian mission added: “Zero enrichment, ultimatums, and coercion wrapped in diplomatic vocabulary are not negotiations; they only prove the goal is capitulation, not agreement.”

It concluded that the Islamic Republic’s position “is anchored in the rule of law, not the rule of power.”

