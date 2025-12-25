  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

Iranian FM congratulates birth anniversary of Jesus Christ

25 December 2025 - 08:35
News ID: 1765886
Source: Abna24
Iranian FM congratulates birth anniversary of Jesus Christ

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has extended his congratulations to Christians around the world on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him).

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has extended his congratulations to Christians around the world on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him).

According to IRNA, in a message posted on his X account, Araghchi wished all those celebrating Christmas a safe, healthy, and peaceful holiday season, expressing hope for happiness and goodwill worldwide.

He described Jesus Christ as a messenger of peace and compassion, saying that commemorating his birth should serve as a source of blessing and harmony.

Addressing Iran’s Armenian community, the foreign minister also extended advance greetings on the Epiphany of Christ, wishing them a blessed observance.

.......................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha