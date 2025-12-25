Iranian FM congratulates birth anniversary of Jesus Christ

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has extended his congratulations to Christians around the world on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him).

According to IRNA, in a message posted on his X account, Araghchi wished all those celebrating Christmas a safe, healthy, and peaceful holiday season, expressing hope for happiness and goodwill worldwide.

He described Jesus Christ as a messenger of peace and compassion, saying that commemorating his birth should serve as a source of blessing and harmony.

Addressing Iran’s Armenian community, the foreign minister also extended advance greetings on the Epiphany of Christ, wishing them a blessed observance.

