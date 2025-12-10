Araghchi: Iran Seeks Strong Region Free of External Interference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran seeks to build a “strong region” free from “disruptive interference” by certain external powers.

The senior diplomat made these remarks in Tehran on Tuesday during a meeting with high-ranking envoys from Beijing and Riyadh, following the third trilateral dialogue among the three countries.

Araghchi emphasized that enduring stability and security in the region can only be achieved through collective cooperation among regional states.

He also praised China’s “constructive approach” toward West Asian affairs and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia, under its policy of good-neighborliness.

Highlighting the “positive trajectory” of Tehran-Riyadh relations, Araghchi noted ongoing consultations between the two sides, particularly at the level of foreign ministers.

He further described China’s role in promoting global peace and stability, supporting multilateralism and the rule of law, and enhancing cooperation across the developing world as “highly significant.”

Araghchi added that Tehran and Beijing are determined to utilize all available capacities to expand their bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Kharaii and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyi expressed gratitude to Iran for hosting the trilateral session and affirmed their readiness to broaden cooperation with Tehran “in all fields.”

The meeting, attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, concluded with the signing of a joint document by the three deputy foreign ministers.

One section of the document highlighted Beijing’s willingness to continue supporting and encouraging the steps taken by Tehran and Riyadh to strengthen their bilateral relations in multiple areas.

In March 2023, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions following seven years of estrangement.

The two countries had severed ties in January 2016 after Riyadh’s execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, which led to protesters storming the Saudi Embassy in Tehran.

