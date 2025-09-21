Supreme National Security Council: Iran will suspend cooperation with IAEA

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Supreme National Security Council of Iran issued a significant statement warning that the irresponsible measures taken by three European countries regarding the nuclear issue will effectively halt the path of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), despite Iran’s continued engagement and proposed solutions to resolve the matter.

Chaired by President Masoud Pezzekian, the Council convened to review the regional situation and the latest provocations by the Zionist regime. During the session, it was reaffirmed that Iran’s policy under the current circumstances will remain focused on pursuing all possible avenues to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Council also assessed a range of international developments, including sanctions and military actions, and stressed that Europe’s recent ill-considered behavior on the nuclear file undermines cooperation with the Agency, even though the Foreign Ministry has worked constructively with the IAEA and presented practical initiatives for resolving outstanding issues.

The statement further emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with continuing its consultations in line with the Supreme National Security Council’s decisions, with the overarching goal of safeguarding Iran’s national interests.

