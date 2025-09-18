Europeans must now show ‘seriousness and faith in diplomacy’: Iran FM

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a joint telephone conversation with foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, as well as the EU’s top diplomat, on Wednesday to discuss the nuclear issue and the lifting of “unjust sanctions,” saying it was time for the Europeans to show “seriousness and faith in diplomacy.”

During the call, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s principled stance on preserving dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools to prevent further escalation.

He strongly criticized the recent move by the three European countries, E3, to reinstate previously lifted UN Security Council sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal’s “snapback mechanism.”

The foreign minister pointed out that the action was “legally and logically unjustifiable.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a responsible manner,” Araghchi said. “We have developed a clear framework for fulfilling our safeguards commitments under the new circumstances, and it is vital that all parties recognize the significance of this step.”

He urged the European parties to seize the opportunity to maintain the diplomatic track and avoid a preventable crisis. “It is now up to the other side to demonstrate seriousness and faith in diplomacy.”

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s readiness to reach a fair and balanced solution that ensures mutual interests. However, he stressed that achieving such an outcome requires a responsible and independent approach from the European trio, free from the influence of actors who disregard diplomacy and the principles of international law.