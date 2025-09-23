Iranian FM, IAEA Chief Grossi discuss nuclear cooperation on UNGA sidelines

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Monday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to IRNA, the meeting took place at Iran’s mission residence to the United Nations, with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi also in attendance.

During the talks, Araghchi underlined Iran’s goodwill and responsible stance on the nuclear issue, stressing that any progress in this area depends on other parties fulfilling their obligations, refraining from excessive demands, and ending the misuse of the UN Security Council to exert pressure on Iran.

Grossi, for his part, welcomed Iran’s constructive engagement with the Agency—particularly regarding the recently signed Cairo agreement between the two sides—and emphasized the importance of all parties working to fully utilize diplomatic channels to prevent rising tensions.

