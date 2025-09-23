UN Chief: Palestinian Statehood a right, denial empowers extremists

AhlulBayt News Agency: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that statehood is a legitimate right of the Palestinian people, not a reward, warning that denying it would empower extremists worldwide.

Speaking at a high-level international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue, Guterres stated, “Let’s be clear: statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward. And denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere. Without two states, there will be no peace in the Middle East, and radicalism will spread around the world.”

According to Mehr, he described the current situation as “intolerable” and rapidly deteriorating, stressing that the only viable solution is a two-state framework. Guterres also renewed his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the unconditional release of all captives, and full humanitarian access, emphasizing that “nothing can justify collective punishment of the Palestinian people or any form of ethnic cleansing.”

