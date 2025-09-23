Iran’s Nuclear Chief slams western interference in international agencies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says Britain, France and Germany, as well as the Israeli regime, continue to harm the reputation of international agencies through their diktats and interference.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Monday, Eslami said that the United Nations and other international organizations should carry out their duties fairly and professionally within the framework of regulations, without outside intrusion.

“The world will not find peace as long the three European countries and the Israeli regime keep defying the international law and regulations,” he noted in reference to the attempt by Britain, France and Germany to illegally reinstate UN sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 Iran deal.

Eslami, who has traveled to Moscow to hold talks with Russian officials and attend events of the World Atomic Week, also responded to the question about the prospects for cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He noted that Tehran’s cooperation with the IAEA will continue as long as the Agency acts impartially and fulfill conditions and requirements enshrined in the new law of the Iranian parliament.

Referring to the IAEA’s failure to stop or condemn the US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, Eslami said that the reluctance to deplore the bombing of the facilities, which are under safeguards, showed “the depth of the destructive influence on the Agency.”

The AEOI chief also told the reporters that the Islamic Republic is set to ink an agreement with the Russian Federation in the coming days to build new nuclear power plants in Iran.

He said that an earlier contract between the two countries foresees the construction of eight nuclear power plants by Russia, four of which in the central Iranian city of Bushehr.

Stating that studies required for the implementation of the second part of the contract, including their place and equipment, Eslami underlined that Iran had to notify the Russian side of the construction of the next plants.

