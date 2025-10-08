Iran to Build Eight Nuclear Power Plants with Russia, Says AEOI Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stated that the production of radiopharmaceuticals will continue uninterrupted, and that Iran plans to build eight nuclear power plants in cooperation with Russia.

According to MP Ebrahim Rezaei, the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission convened on Tuesday with Eslami to assess Iran’s latest nuclear advancements and related developments.

Eslami reported that Iran’s nuclear facilities sustained damage during the recent 12-day war imposed by Israel. He outlined the steps taken to reinforce these sites and shared the outcomes of his recent visit to Russia.

Rezaei quoted Eslami as affirming that radiopharmaceutical production in Iran has never ceased and will not be halted. He added that between 2022 and 2024, Iran achieved approximately 500 scientific and technological milestones, many of which have directly benefited the public and the national economy.

Regarding his trip to Russia, Eslami explained that Iran and Russia have signed a protocol for constructing eight nuclear power plants. One is currently operational, two are under construction, and five additional plants are planned for Hormozgan Province, with a combined capacity of 5,000 megawatts.

Eslami also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its failure to safeguard Iran’s confidential information, despite repeated warnings. He emphasized that political negotiations are the responsibility of the Foreign Ministry, under the guidance of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Rezaei further noted that the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is drafting a response plan to the European troika’s activation of the snapback mechanism.

