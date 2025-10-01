Golden iwan of Enghelab Eslami Courtyard, oldest surviving structure at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The golden iwan (vaulted ceremonial archway) of Enghelab Eslami Courtyard at Imam Reza Shrine is the oldest surviving of its kind within the sacred complex, originally built as a tribute by Amir Ali-Shir Nava’i to Imam Reza.

With its distinguished Iranian-Islamic architecture, the iwan became the central axis for the formation of Atiq Courtyard during the Safavid era. Over the centuries, it has undergone multiple restorations, including a significant renovation and gilding by Nader Shah following the 1673 CE (1084 AH) earthquake.

The structure features exquisite inscriptions from the Safavid and Afsharid periods, reflecting the artistic and spiritual legacy of its time. More than an entrance to the illuminated burial chamber, the golden iwan remains a symbol of historical continuity, architectural grandeur, and enduring reverence.

