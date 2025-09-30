Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi sends message to Kadhimayn counterpart

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy custodian of Astan Quds Razavi conveys official greeting message from Mashhad to Kadhimayn following leadership appointment.

Mostafa Feyzi, the Deputy Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, traveled to the holy city of Kadhimayn, to deliver a formal message of congratulations on behalf of Ayat. Ahmad Marvi to the newly appointed custodian of Imam Kazim and Imam Javad Shrine, in Iraq.

The message, addressed to Dr. Haidar Abdulamir Mahdi Al-Anbari, praised his appointment as a reflection of his competence, expertise, and devotion to the legacy of the Ahl ul-Bait.

Ayat. Marvi expressed: “I’m confident that your scholarly and managerial experience would usher in a new chapter of service to pilgrims, elevate the culture of pilgrimage to the holy shrine, and strengthen the shrine’s religious and social outreach”.

The message also acknowledged the sincere efforts of the former custodian, Dr. Haidar Hassan Al-Shammari, and affirmed AQR’s readiness to expand bilateral cooperation and share expertise—especially in areas related to pilgrimage services and cultural programming.

Ayat. Marvi concluded the message by praying for Dr. Al-Anbari’s continued success in his new role, invoking divine blessings from beside the illuminated burial chamber of Imam Reza.

