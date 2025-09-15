Neishabur is Islamic world’s first center for promoting Nahj al-Balagha: Expert

AhlulBayt News Agency: A researcher from Islamic Discourse and Thought Department of Astan Quds Razavi’s Islamic Research Foundation, says Neishabur is the first center for promotion, transcription, and commentary of Nahj al-Balagha when referring to city’s scientific and cultural history in the Islamic world at a scientific meeting in Imam Reza shrine.

Hossein Latifi who was speaking in a meeting named "Neishabur, the First School of Nahj al-Balagha," stated: “The scientific efforts of Neishaburis from the 5th century AH onwards led to the widespread influence of the valuable book of Nahj al-Balagha in the intellectual, literary, and theological fields of the Islamic world”.

Referring to the tradition of Silsilat al-Dhahab and the impact of Imam Reza's (AS) presence in Neishabur, he added: “This city played a decisive role not only in the field of tradition and theology but also in fostering intellectual schools and scientific movements. For this reason, Neishabur is divided into three scientific periods: before the presence of Imam Reza (AS), after the presence of Imam Reza (AS), and the Safavid era”.

He went on to say: “One of the important historical claims is that Neishabur was the first school and center for promotion and commentary of Nahj al-Balagha. Neishabur held a prominent position in transcription, narration, and promotion of this noble book created by Seyyed Radhi”.

“Figures such as Abul Hasan Ali ibn Zayd Bayhaqi, Qutb al-Din Kaydari Neishaburi, Fakhr al-Din Razi, and also Yaqub Neishaburi family were among those who played an effective role in spreading this valuable heritage through teaching, transcription, and writing commentaries”.

Latifi clarified: “Numerous copies of Nahj al-Balagha were transcribed by people of Neishabur, some of which date back to 469, 483, and 494 AH. These efforts indicate that the transmission, teaching, and commentary of Nahj al-Balagha was not a temporary phenomenon but a deep and lasting scientific tradition in Khorasan.

He concluded: “Neishabur should be considered as one of the scientific and cultural pillars of the Islamic world; a city that, alongside its economic and political prosperity, played an unparalleled role in establishing position of Nahj al-Balagha in Islamic history”.

