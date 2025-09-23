21 French town halls raise Palestinian flag despite government ban

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite a government ban, 21 town halls across France have raised the Palestinian flag, the French Interior Ministry reported.

Out of 34,875 municipalities, these towns defied instructions to prefects aimed at preventing Palestinian flags from being displayed on town halls and other public buildings, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

According to Mehr, among the municipalities where the flag was raised are Nantes, Stains, and Saint-Denis. Reports indicate that additional towns planned to hoist the flag later in the evening.

