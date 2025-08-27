Iran’s Nuclear Chief accuses adversaries of seeking to undermine national progress

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has accused hostile powers of attempting to obstruct Iran’s development and advancement. Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran marking “Doctor’s Day” on Tuesday, Eslami underscored the strategic role of the AEOI in serving public welfare through advanced technologies.

“The enemy’s objective is clear: to impede the growth and progress of our nation,” Eslami stated. “In response, we must act with greater resolve and strength to ensure powerful and sustained advancement.”

According to IRNA, he expressed pride in the AEOI’s achievements, particularly its contributions to the health sector, which he described as a core pillar of the organization’s mission. According to Eslami, the AEOI has successfully integrated nuclear technologies into healthcare, enhancing medical capabilities and improving public access to advanced treatments.

Eslami further revealed that Iran currently produces and supplies over 70 types of radiopharmaceuticals to more than 220 nuclear medicine centers across the country. These radiopharmaceuticals, he noted, are designed for three key purposes: diagnosis, pain relief, and treatment.

The AEOI chief concluded by emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action to counter external pressures and accelerate Iran’s scientific and technological progress.

....................

End/ 257