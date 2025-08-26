Iran rejects Trump’s nuclear allegations as politically motivated

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has dismissed accusations from US President Donald Trump about its nuclear program, calling them outdated and based on remarks made years ago by an Iranian citizen.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei posted on X on Monday in response to Trump’s recent claim that Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Baghaei explained that the allegation relies on old statements from an ordinary Iranian, which have long been rejected by senior Iranian officials and even discredited by some American authorities.

He said Trump is reviving these baseless claims in an attempt to justify Washington’s unlawful strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and to bolster Israel’s military operations against the country.

"When, in his persistent effort to justify America’s unlawful attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, the President of the United States of America, Donald John Trump, chooses to ignore the March 2025 testimony of his own DNI before Congress—affirming that “THE IC CONTINUES TO ASSESS THAT IRAN IS NOT BUILDING A NUCLEAR WEAPON”—and instead leans on the personal analysis of an Iranian citizen from 2022, he exposes the political, not factual, nature of his claims," Baghaei wrote on X.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing that its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

