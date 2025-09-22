Israeli ministers call for West Bank annexation after Palestine recognition

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two far-right Israeli ministers have called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank following the recognition of Palestinian statehood by several long-standing Western allies. Itamar Ben Gvir stated that the decisions by Britain, Canada, and Australia demand immediate countermeasures.

Ben Gvir urged the swift imposition of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and the complete dismantling of the Palestinian Authority. He announced plans to submit a formal proposal at the next cabinet meeting.

These remarks came after Britain, Canada, and Australia officially recognized Palestine, responding to growing public pressure to end complicity in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. More European nations are expected to follow.

As Israel intensifies its ground offensive in Gaza City, several of its traditional allies, including the United States, have begun shifting their stance on Palestinian statehood.

Bezalel Smotrich, another far-right minister, also condemned the recognitions, declaring that foreign powers no longer have authority over Israel’s future. He called for full sovereignty over the West Bank and the removal of Palestinian statehood from the political agenda.

Smotrich urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act swiftly and implement sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories. He has previously proposed annexing over 80% of the West Bank to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state.

Israel recently approved the E1 settlement project, which aims to divide the West Bank and isolate East al-Quds, effectively undermining the territorial integrity of any future Palestinian state.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that continued settlement expansion threatens the viability of a two-state solution. The international community considers Israeli settlements illegal under international law.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

Earlier this year, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk stated that Israel’s settlement expansion amounts to a war crime. He called for the removal of settlers and reparations for decades of violations, urging global action against the occupying regime.



