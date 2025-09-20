Israeli minister denounces film honoring Palestinian child’s journey

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli culture minister Miki Zohar has halted funding for the country’s film academy and its top awards ceremony after a film about a Palestinian boy’s dream won Best Feature Film.

In a post on X, Zohar, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said he suspended funding because the film was pro-Palestinian and portrayed Israeli soldiers negatively.

He stated, “Under my watch, Israeli citizens will not fund a disgraceful event that insults our soldiers,” adding that public funds should be spent on more meaningful causes.

Later that day, Zohar criticized the Ophir Awards again, claiming they promote foreign narratives disconnected from Israeli values and military service.

On Tuesday night in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Academy of Film and Television awarded “The Sea” the 2025 Best Picture prize at the Ophir Awards, often referred to as the Israeli Oscars.

Directed by Shai Carmeli Pollak and produced by Baher Agbariya, the film follows a 12-year-old boy from Ramallah on his journey to see the ocean in Tel Aviv.

“The Sea” won four additional awards, including Best Actor for 13-year-old Muhammad Ghazawi, the youngest recipient in the award’s history. Khalifa Natour also won Best Supporting Actor.

The film is now set to represent Israel in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

During the ceremony, many filmmakers called for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

Producer Baher Agbariya said the film advocates for every child’s right to live in peace, emphasizing that peace and equality are achievable.

Academy chairman Assaf Amir described the film as a sensitive portrayal of humanity, centered on a Palestinian child whose only wish is to reach the sea.

Legal experts have questioned the legality of Zohar’s funding cut. Lawyer Oded Feller said Zohar lacks the authority to interfere with cultural content or budget allocations.

Feller added, “The ministry’s budget is not his personal property, and he cannot override professional decisions about film selection.”

Last year, the Israeli-Palestinian documentary “No Other Land” won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

The film documents Palestinian efforts to stop Israeli military demolitions in Masafer Yatta, a village in the occupied West Bank.

Zohar condemned the win, calling it a “regrettable moment” and accusing the film of undermining Israel’s image.

/129