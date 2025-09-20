Two Israeli soldiers shot to hell near West Bank-Jordan border

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Israeli soldiers were shot and killed near a border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, according to statements from the Israeli military and medical services.

The attacker, who arrived in a truck reportedly carrying humanitarian aid from Jordan, opened fire on Thursday at the main crossing point between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, killing two men.

The soldiers were critically wounded at the crossing controlled by Israeli forces and later died from their injuries, Israel’s national ambulance service confirmed.

Israeli military officials said the attacker was shot and killed by security forces at the scene.

Reports indicated that Israeli forces closed the road leading to the crossing, causing a buildup of vehicles in the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Jordan’s foreign ministry identified the attacker as a Jordanian citizen who had been delivering aid to Gaza for the past three months.

This incident occurred almost exactly one year after three Israeli settlers were shot dead at the same location by a Jordanian truck driver, according to Israeli military sources.

The Allenby crossing, located in the Jordan Valley, is the only international exit for Palestinians from the West Bank that does not require passing through Israeli-controlled territory, which has been under occupation since 1967.

