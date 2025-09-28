24th Amman Book Fair opens with ‘Quds; Capital of Palestine’ slogan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 24th Amman International Book Fair 2025 opened on Thursday, September 25, at the Jordan International Exhibition Center with the slogan ‘Quds; Capital of Palestine’.

The cultural event was launched by Jordanian Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawasheda on behalf of the country’s king, and will continue until October 4, Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported.

It has been organized by the Jordan Publishers Union at the Jordan International Exhibition Center, with the participation of 400 publishing houses from 22 Arab and non-Arab countries.

The slogan ‘Quds; Capital of Palestine’ expresses Jordan’s position in supporting the Islamic and Christian sanctities of the holy city of al-Quds.

Oman is the guest of honor at this year’s book fair.

The Amman Book Fair is underway with the participation of artists and innovators from Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and the UAE.

A special program for children is being held at the book fair under the supervision of the Abdul Hamid Shoman Foundation of Jordan.

Palestinian writings have been presented and will be discussed in two sessions titled “Memoir Writing; Testimony of War” with the presence of Ahlam Basharat, a Palestinian writer and poet, and Akram Muslim, a Palestinian novelist, and “Al-Quds, from Documentation to Popular Struggle; A Reading of History and Memory”.

For years, the Jordan International Book Fair has chosen the slogan ‘Quds; Capital of Palestine’ to demonstrate its support for legitimate international concepts, justice, and the right to self-determination, and to tell the Palestinian narrative against that of the occupiers and their racist actions.

....................

End/ 257