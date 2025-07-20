Thousands rally in Jordan to protest Israeli starvation tactics against Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Jordanians took to the streets of Amman on Saturday to protest the ongoing blockade and starvation campaign imposed by Israel on the residents of the Gaza Strip. According to local media, demonstrators gathered in the al-Tafayleh neighborhood to denounce what they described as systematic efforts to kill and starve civilians in Gaza.

According to IRNA, protesters voiced their readiness to provide direct assistance to Gazans and, if necessary, to take up arms in their defense. They also urged Arab and Islamic governments to fulfill their moral, religious, and humanitarian duties toward the Palestinian people, calling for stronger action and accountability.

Highlighting the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, Palestinian journalist Nahedh Hajaj issued a stark warning about the deteriorating conditions. “Don’t be surprised if journalists stop reporting,” he said. “Today I couldn’t even stand up due to hunger. There’s no food. Even if someone has money, there’s nothing in the market to buy. We are all starving. We are all dying.”

The protest, marked by widespread public outrage and deep solidarity with Palestinians, added pressure on regional governments to break their silence and intervene to end the crisis.

....................

End/ 257