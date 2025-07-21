Deadly attacks on aid seekers leave 66 killed in northern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed Sunday that Israeli forces killed at least 67 civilians waiting near UN aid trucks in northern Gaza, in what officials described as one of the deadliest incidents involving civilians in recent weeks. The attack came just a day after another strike left 36 dead under similar circumstances.

according to IRNA, six additional fatalities were reported near a separate aid distribution site in southern Gaza, bringing the day's total death toll to 88 across the enclave, all due to Israeli gunfire and airstrikes.

Medical authorities warned that Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals—struggling with shortages of food, electricity, and medical supplies—may soon face hundreds more deaths as famine conditions deepen.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its full-scale military offensive on October 7, 2023. Nearly the entire population of the Gaza Strip has been displaced amid continued bombardment and a total siege that has cut off fuel, electricity, food, and water to over two million residents.

The Israeli campaign followed a surprise operation by Hamas targeting military and strategic sites, launched in retaliation for escalating atrocities committed against Palestinians under occupation.

