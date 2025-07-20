Hundreds protest Israeli strikes in Gaza in central Stockholm march

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in central Stockholm on Saturday to denounce Israel’s ongoing bombardment of schools and hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The protest march began in the Odenplan district and concluded near the Swedish parliament, with participants calling for an end to the escalating violence.

According to Anadolu, protesters carried banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Stop the genocide," and "Forever Palestine," while Palestinian flags were waved throughout the crowd. Chants such as “Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine” and “Immediate and unconditional ceasefire” echoed through the streets.

The demonstration comes amid intensified Israeli military operations in Gaza, which have sparked global outrage. Activist Lasse Eriksson told Anadolu that Israel’s actions amount to genocide and lack precedent in modern international conduct.

Citing a recent public opinion survey, Eriksson stated that 75% of Swedes disapprove of Israel's military campaign.

“Yet no political party in our parliament is willing to seriously challenge Israel’s actions,” he said. “We must consider diplomatic boycotts, expulsion of the Israeli ambassador, and widespread public mobilization.”

“If Palestinian children are slaughtered today,” Eriksson warned, “ours could be next. That’s why we’re here—to stand against injustice.”

