Dozens arrested in London as protests against Palestine Action ban sweep UK

AhlulBayt News Agency: Similar demonstrations were held across the United Kingdom in Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, and Truro on Saturday.

In London, protesters gathered in Parliament Square carrying white placards that read: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a post on X: “55 people were arrested in Parliament Square for displaying placards in support of Palestine Action, which is a proscribed group.”

Several protesters were led away in handcuffs, while others were physically carried off by officers.

Eight people were arrested near Truro Cathedral, police said. Another 16 arrests were also reported in Manchester.

Palestine Action, which targets UK-based Israeli arms factories and their supply chains through direct action—such as splashing red paint and destroying equipment— was officially proscribed on July 5 under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The designation makes it a criminal offence to support or be a member of the group, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The Met had threatened that it would take action against any public displays of support for proscribed organizations, including chanting, clothing, and placards.

Over the past two weekends, police said they have detained 70 people at demonstrations in Parliament Square alone.

Defend Our Juries, which is coordinating the demonstrations, said a total of 120 people had so far been arrested across the UK.

Saturday's protests come ahead of a key High Court hearing on Monday, where Huda Ammori, the co-founder of Palestine Action, is seeking to challenge the ban.

Palestine Action says direct action is “necessary in the face of Israel’s ongoing crimes against humanity of genocide, apartheid and occupation, and to end British facilitation of those crimes.”