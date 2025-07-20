India stands with Palestine: National conference calls for peace and justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: A significant national conference was organized at Ghalib Academy in New Delhi on the theme “Peace and Justice for Palestine.” This gathering was a strong voice of solidarity rising from India against the ongoing Palestinian crisis at the international level, aimed at reinstating justice, peace, and humanitarian values.

The chief guest at the event was His Excellency Abdullah Abu Shawesh, the Ambassador of Palestine to India. In his powerful address, he highlighted the historical ties between India and Palestine and expressed deep gratitude for the continued support of the Indian people.

Referring to his recent meeting with India’s Foreign Minister, the Ambassador stated that he requested essential aid such as medicines, food, clothing, and other supplies for Gaza. In response, the Foreign Minister assured that India stands with Palestine and that all necessary assistance will be provided as always by the Government of India.

The event was moderated by Dr. Faizul Hasan, Director of the International Democratic Rights Foundation (IDRF), who emphasized:

"At a time when humanity is in anguish in Gaza, when children’s bodies are being recovered from the rubble and hospitals are being reduced to ruins, silence is the biggest crime. The soul of India is with Palestine."

Several prominent speakers addressed the conference:

Mufti Ashfaq Hussain Qadri (President, AITUI) described raising a voice against oppression as both an Islamic and humanitarian duty.

Sajjad Hussain Kargili (political activist) stressed the need for global outcry against this genocide while highlighting Kashmir-Palestine solidarity. He reminded the audience that this is a struggle between justice and injustice—not Jews vs. Muslims, nor Shia vs. Sunni.

Feroze Mithiborwala (General Secretary, IPSF) described the situation as part of neo-colonial and imperialist politics. He urged people to join grassroots movements and raise their voices from the streets to social media and beyond, declaring: “This is a battle for humanity.”

Dr. Shujaat Ali Qadri (President, MSO) said that the cries of Palestinian children are not just Palestine’s pain but a defeat of humanity itself.

The conference witnessed participation from hundreds of students, intellectuals, journalists, social activists, and ordinary citizens. At the conclusion, all participants pledged to carry the message of “Justice for Palestine” to every section of society. The hall echoed with chants of “Free Free Palestine.”