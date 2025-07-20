AhlulBayt News Agency: A new wave of unrest unfolded in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, as members of the Hindu Raksha Dal stormed into well-known food chains such as KFC, demanding their closure for selling non-vegetarian food during the sacred Hindu month of Sawan. The move, widely shared through viral videos, has raised concern over the unchecked rise of mob tactics against international corporations and local outlets — especially those with known links to controversial foreign entities.

KFC, an American multinational corporation, has long been scrutinized for its corporate ties, including allegations of indirect support to the Israeli economy through supply chains or partnerships. Though these links remain under debate, the company has frequently faced boycotts in various countries during heightened geopolitical tensions involving Israel.

The video shows a group of young men in saffron garments entering the outlets, chanting slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and waving saffron flags. One member states, “It is the holy month of Sawan. The smell of meat disturbs our religious sentiments.” However, critics point out that many such outlets — including international brands like KFC — are being singled out more for political or ideological motives than religious purity.

Independent observers noted that only select food chains were targeted — particularly those previously called out in international boycott movements for alleged ties to Israel. “There are dozens of local shops selling meat, but only these chains were disrupted,” said a local shopkeeper. “It’s less about faith and more about visibility and control.”

While Hindu Raksha Dal claims to have submitted formal requests to limit meat sales near Kanwar Yatra routes, civil society groups argue that such selective enforcement is setting a dangerous precedent — especially when multinational entities are being pressured in ways that mirror the cultural boycotts they face abroad.

Legal experts warn that India’s constitutional guarantees around business freedom and secular governance are at risk if local groups begin using religious occasions as pretexts to target specific global companies.

Despite the disruptions, no official response has been issued by KFC or the local administration. This silence, coupled with inaction against the protestors, has further fueled concerns that popular pressure tactics are increasingly being tolerated — particularly when directed at foreign-affiliated businesses seen as politically controversial.

As India navigates its complex social and religious landscape, incidents like these raise urgent questions about the balance between religious sentiments, corporate presence, and political ideology — especially when global affiliations are invoked in local disputes.

Until there is a clear policy and equal enforcement, many fear that such disruptions may grow — not just as expressions of faith, but as tools for cultural coercion and foreign-policy signaling at home.