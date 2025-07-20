  1. Home
All India Muslim Personal Law Board urges safety audit of historic Ajmer Dargah

20 July 2025 - 12:54
News ID: 1709786
Source: Abna24
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has urged the Minister of Minority Affairs to immediately conduct a structural and safety audit of the 800-year-old shrine in Rajasthan, following two recent incidents of roof collapse at religious sites in the country.

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a letter addressed to the Minister of Minority Affairs, AIMPLB called for an urgent structural inspection of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The request comes amid growing concerns over visitor safety, especially during the monsoon season, after two roof collapses occurred in recent weeks.

Muhammad Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, General Secretary of the Board, warned that sections of the shrine date back 500 to 600 years and are vulnerable to collapse under heavy rains, which could lead to a major disaster.

Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, the Board's spokesperson, accused the central government of “neglecting Muslim cultural heritage” and demanded that the shrine be removed from direct state control.

The shrine, which attracts thousands of pilgrims daily, is currently overseen by a committee appointed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Prolonged delays in maintenance and repeated rejections of restoration requests over the past five years have further deepened concerns regarding the site's structural integrity.

