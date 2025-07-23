Message of Karbala: A Universal Call for Justice and Humanity – Indian Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a deeply moving address at a majlis held in Barabanki, globally renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Muhammad Miyan Abidi delivered a powerful message of humanity, peace, and justice. Speaking to a gathering of mourners and seekers of truth, he emphasized that the Battle of Karbala was not merely a historical event, but a decisive moral struggle between truth and falsehood — a moment that laid the eternal foundation of justice and righteousness.

"Imam Hussain (A.S) and his 72 loyal companions sacrificed their lives not for power or politics, but for the preservation of divine values, for the defense of oppressed humanity, and to awaken the conscience of generations to come," Maulana Abidi said.

He asserted that if the world today embraced the values of Karbala — courage, sacrifice, resistance to tyranny, and commitment to truth — then hatred, injustice, and terrorism could be defeated.

“The message of Imam Hussain is not confined to any one sect, nation, or religion,” he said. “It is a universal call to all of humanity — a call to rise against injustice, to uphold dignity, and to never bow before the forces of oppression.”

Addressing the youth in particular, Maulana Abidi stressed that adopting the principles of Imam Hussain could lead to a revolutionary transformation in society. He encouraged people to live with compassion, justice, and unwavering integrity, inspired by the spirit of Karbala.

The gathering concluded with a solemn pledge from the audience to carry forward the Husaini mission — to be voices of truth in times of silence, and beacons of justice in an unjust world.