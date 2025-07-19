Lasting peace in South Asia tied to Kashmir resolution: Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of "Youm-e-Ilaq-e-Pakistan" (Day of Accession to Pakistan)—commemorating the July 19, 1947 resolution passed in Srinagar by Kashmiri leaders—Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi issued a powerful message highlighting that regional peace in South Asia is intrinsically linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He emphasized that no nation can be suppressed through oppression and force, and occupied territories can never be considered an inseparable part of any country. According to him, the people of Kashmir already decided their future in 1947 when they passed a unanimous resolution in favor of accession to Pakistan.

Allama Naqvi strongly criticized India’s continued occupation and revocation of Kashmir's special status, stating that despite intense oppression—including the use of pellet guns on men, women, children, and the elderly—the courageous Kashmiri people remain steadfast and continue to celebrate Accession Day with passion. He praised their bravery and resilience, vowing that moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmir cause will continue.

He called on the Government of Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue more effectively on international platforms such as the UN General Assembly and Security Council, exposing what he described as the hypocrisy of Indian democracy.

He further stressed the need to involve all stakeholders and local communities in seeking a solution in line with international law and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, so they may finally witness the dawn of freedom after decades of suffering and injustice.