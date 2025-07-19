‘Disrespecting Sahaba or Sunni symbols not our belief’: Shia clerics issue joint statement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Organized by the Majlis-e-Ulama Imamia Jammu Kashmir at Gund Hassi Bhat, the meeting culminated in a six-point resolution addressing key social, religious, and political concerns.

The first point of the resolution called on all religious leaders across sectarian lines in Kashmir to prioritize unity and awareness in their sermons. The clerics appealed to scholars, orators, and Friday Imams to avoid divisive or secondary issues from the pulpit, warning that such rhetoric only contributes to the fragmentation of the Muslim community and plays into the hands of those who seek to weaken it.

In the second point, the resolution urged members of the Shia community, particularly scholars and leaders of religious organizations, to rise above internal disagreements and personal disputes. Emphasizing the global challenges faced by Islamic movements—especially from what they termed as hegemonic powers and hostile regimes—the statement called for firm alignment with the values of Wilayat-e-Faqih and the leadership of Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, highlighting unity as both a moral and strategic imperative.

A significant portion of the resolution addressed recent concerns over sectarian tensions. Without naming individuals, the clerics condemned any form of disrespect toward the sacred figures of Sunni Islam. Citing the fatwas of senior Shia authorities, including Ayatollah Ali Sistani and Ayatollah Khamenei, they declared that insulting Sunni sanctities is religiously prohibited, morally reprehensible, and severely damaging to the cause of Muslim unity. They pledged that every pulpit and religious gathering under their influence would promote mutual respect, brotherhood, and shared dignity.

In the fourth point, the clerics offered special appreciation to religious leaders who have consistently advocated for unity within the Kashmiri Muslim community. They lauded Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for his persistent efforts toward Islamic solidarity, saying his role in promoting harmony across sectarian lines was worthy of recognition and respect.

The fifth point expressed gratitude to poets, scholars, and elegy reciters who have used their voices, verses, and platforms to affirm loyalty to the Islamic Republic of Iran and its leadership. The statement thanked them for their contributions to ideological clarity and steadfastness in defending the path of justice and resistance.

Finally, the clerics thanked the local volunteers, youth, and community members of Gund Hassi Bhat for their role in organizing the Youm-e-Hussain gathering. Their commitment, the clerics said, helped ensure the smooth and dignified conduct of the event, and kept alive the spirit of sacrifice, love, and resistance associated with the legacy of Imam Hussain.