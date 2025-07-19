Jafariya Council condemns judicial complaints against Shia preachers in Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Jafariya Communications Council of Azad Kashmir has strongly condemned the recent filing of what it describes as "baseless and provocative" judicial complaints against Shiite preachers in the Muzaffarabad region, warning that such actions could escalate sectarian tensions and threaten communal harmony.

In a strongly worded statement, Syed Shujaat Ali Kazmi, spokesperson for the Council, criticized local authorities for registering complaints without properly reviewing the content of the speeches or consulting recognized Islamic sources. He labeled the move as a "blatant violation of justice" driven by pressure from extremist factions’ intent on sowing religious discord.

"Accusing preachers without assessing their sermons in the light of reliable Sunni and Shiite sources, and without understanding the context of Quranic interpretation and the dignity of revelation, reflects a disturbing trend of yielding to divisive currents," Kazmi stated.

He emphasized that such measures not only undermine constitutional rights but also inflame religious sensitivities in an already delicate regional climate. "No individual or group has exclusive ownership of this land. All citizens—regardless of sect or belief—are equal under the constitution," Kazmi asserted, highlighting concerns over growing unilateral actions by certain officials allegedly influenced by sectarian groups.

Kazmi reiterated that the Shiite community in Kashmir, particularly the followers of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), has consistently advocated for national unity, peaceful coexistence, and the avoidance of provocation. However, he warned that some extremist elements are exploiting this peaceful stance to push their own agenda.

"These groups are dangerously mistaken if they believe they can marginalize an entire community without consequence. Their path leads only to further division and instability," he warned.

The Council has called on the government and law enforcement agencies in Azad Kashmir to immediately drop all fabricated charges and release any individuals wrongfully detained. Failure to do so, the statement concluded, would compel the Jafariya Communications Council to take "practical and decisive measures" to protect the religious and constitutional rights of the Shiite community.

