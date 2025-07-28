Pakistani Shia scholar: Humanity is dying in Gaza as world remains silent

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, has strongly condemned the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, expressing grave concern over what he described as the global community’s inexcusable silence in the face of mass atrocities.

In a statement, the prominent Pakistani religious scholar warned that "humanity is taking its final breaths in Gaza", as the enclave endures relentless Israeli bombardment, blockade, and systematic destruction.

“Today, Gaza has become a cemetery for the living,” he stated. “The human catastrophe unfolding there is not only a tragedy for the Palestinian people but also a damning indictment of international institutions and human rights organizations that have chosen to remain mere spectators.”

Naqvi decried the hypocrisy of global powers that claim to champion human rights while allowing a genocide to unfold in full view of the world. He noted that the cries of the oppressed Palestinians have been drowned out by the geopolitical calculations and vested interests of global actors.

While acknowledging recent comments by the French President as “a step toward exposing the truth,” he criticized the United States for continuing its unwavering support for the Israeli regime, saying Washington’s response to the French statement was “laden with deception, sarcasm, and an open endorsement of Israel’s crimes.”

“The United States is not only complicit but is actively enabling the continuation of these crimes,” he asserted. “Its reaction reveals the same double standards and cynical policies that have sustained oppression in Palestine for decades.”

Naqvi stressed that the double role played by Western powers, particularly the U.S., reflects a broader crisis of moral failure in the international system.

Calling on Pakistan to adopt a more proactive and assertive stance, Naqvi stated that the country bears a weighty responsibility as both an Islamic and democratic nation with regional influence.

“Pakistan must go beyond issuing statements. It must use all available diplomatic, political, and humanitarian tools to pressure for an end to these atrocities,” he urged. “The anger and outrage of the Pakistani people must be clearly communicated to global powers—especially to Washington. Ignoring these sentiments could lead to far-reaching consequences.”

Naqvi’s statement reflects growing frustration across the Islamic world over what is widely viewed as the international community’s failure to prevent a deepening humanitarian disaster in Gaza, where thousands have been killed, infrastructure obliterated, and a besieged population left to suffer without aid or protection.

