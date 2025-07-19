Remembering Imam Hussain (A.S) is best provision for hereafter: Maulana Abedi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Delivering the Friday sermon at the Khoja Shia Ithna Ashari Jama Masjid, prominent cleric Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Maulana Syed Ahmad Ali Abedi emphasized that the remembrance of Imam Hussain (A.S) and participation in mourning ceremonies (Majalis-e-Aza) are the most valuable provisions for the Hereafter.

He explained that mourning gatherings are not merely expressions of grief, but spiritual and moral platforms that purify the soul and guide believers. If performed with sincerity, he said, Azadari becomes a powerful means of salvation.

Citing a Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Maulana Abedi warned against traits like love for the material world, arrogance, pride, jealousy, cruelty, and lack of sincerity—calling them obstacles to the acceptance of deeds.

He also quoted Imam Khomeini (R.A), stating: “Any action that is not for the sake of Allah should not expect acceptance from Him.” He reminded worshippers that while one may deceive others, one cannot deceive God.

Highlighting the spiritual merit of commemorating Imam Hussain (A.S), Maulana Abedi urged the community to keep his memory alive with sincerity and devotion, calling it the most secure investment for the life after death.