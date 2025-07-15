Mumbai mosques adopt OnlineAzan after loudspeaker ban

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by police in Mumbai, local mosques have begun exploring alternative methods to transmit the Adhan (call to prayer).

Authorities confiscated a total of 1,608 loudspeakers from various religious institutions, including 1,149 from mosques and the remainder from temples, churches, and gurudwaras.

In response, several mosques adopted creative technological solutions. For instance, in Maharashtra Nagar, residents installed home speakers linked directly to nearby mosques to continue hearing the Adhan.

A mobile application called 'OnlineAzan,' originally developed in Tamil Nadu four years ago, is now gaining popularity in Mumbai. The app was designed for those living far from mosques who couldn’t hear the call to prayer.

Initially hesitant, the developer eventually acknowledged the pressing need and granted access to mosques in Mumbai. The app allows users to stream the Adhan live from their local mosques.

Noor Masjid in Cheeta Camp was the first to implement the ‘OnlineAzan’ app and received encouraging feedback from the community. Other mosques, including Sunni Badi Masjid, adopted the app after learning of it from Mahim Masjid.

This situation reflects a significant adaptation by the Muslim community to maintain the tradition of Adhan despite new regulations, highlighting its enduring importance in daily Islamic life.

The Adhan, recited in Arabic by a muezzin from the mosque’s minaret, announces the five daily prayers. It serves not only as a public call to worship but also symbolizes spiritual awakening, including being the first phrase whispered in a newborn's ear.

