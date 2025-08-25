Thousands of Mumbai residents rally in support of Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of citizens, joined by political leaders, scholars, social activists, and artists, gathered in a large rally at the city’s open square to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn the actions of the Zionist regime.

Organized with the permission of the Bombay High Court and initiated by the Communist Party of India along with several allied Muslim groups, the rally showcased a passionate display of public support for Palestinians facing occupation and oppression.

Participants condemned the ongoing occupation and the killing of civilians in Gaza, urging the international community to take immediate, serious, and effective measures to end the siege and protect the rights of the Palestinian people.

Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of global solidarity, describing the crimes of the Zionist regime as a blatant violation of human rights.

....................

End/ 257