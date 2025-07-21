Gaza Health Ministry: 130 killed, nearly 500 wounded in 24 hours of Israeli bombardment

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that the Zionist regime’s army has martyred 130 Palestinian people in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also stated that 495 Palestinian people were wounded by the Israeli forces in the past 24 hours.

That brings the death toll since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip to 58,895, with 140,980 people wounded.

In the new wave of attacks on Gaza, 8066 people have been martyred and 28,939 other injured since March 18, 2025.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

