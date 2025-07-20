Lebanese activist: Lady Zaynab first female media pioneer and role model for women of resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: “These days remind us of the first female figure in Islamic media—Lady Zaynab (AS), who safeguarded Islam and kept its message alive and vibrant until today.”

Sabbagh emphasized that Islamic Iran is the “mother of resistance” in the region and hailed it as a supporter of Islam and the oppressed.



“From Lebanon of resistance, I send greetings and blessings to revolutionary Iran.”



She continued: “When we chose to enter the media field in service of the resistance, our goal was never fame or status, as is often the case in Western media systems. Our mission was rooted in dignity and truth.”



Sabbagh noted that any role model for resistant women in media must be of the highest caliber, someone who uplifts and refines those who follow in her path. She affirmed: “Lady Zaynab (SA) is our ultimate example in media work. Her legacy inspires us to carry out our mission with honor and commitment—especially in a region marked by conflict, oppression, and unrest.”



Addressing injustices in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, and across the world, Sabbagh said: “The slogan of Imam Khomeini—voiced with clarity and power—is a universal call. It divides the world between oppressors and the oppressed. We carry the banner of the oppressed, and this principle defines our media work at Al-Manar, which has stood firm in its resistance—even during the most recent aggression launched by the Zionist regime against Iran.”



She concluded by referring to Sahar Emami: “The recent war revealed a shining example in Sahar Emami. Her stance was one of Zaynabi courage and conviction. She should be a guiding light on this media path for the resistance and the oppressed worldwide.”



