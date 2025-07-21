U.S. embassy in Damascus urges Americans to leave Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The US Embassy in Damascus has urged American citizens to leave Syria due to the ongoing unrest in the southern province of Sweida.

In an official statement, the embassy advised that non-essential travel to Syria should be avoided during this "critical period," citing growing security risks.

The embassy noted that its consular services in Damascus remain limited but continue to provide support in emergency situations only.

"This recommendation comes in light of the events unfolding in Sweida and their broader implications for security across Syria," the statement read.

The warning comes as tensions escalate in Sweida, where recent armed clashes between local tribes and armed groups have raised concerns over the stability of the region and the potential for further violence.

