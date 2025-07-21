Druze leader in Syria demands immediate ceasefire in Sweida

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, issued a resolute statement on Sunday calling for an end to the ongoing assault on Sweida province, describing the attack as “brutal” and deeply harmful to national unity.

According to Mehr, his remarks, widely seen as a principled moral stance amid escalating tensions, urged all parties to enforce a ceasefire and pursue peaceful de-escalation. Speaking to Al Mayadeen, the Sheikh emphasized that the residents of Sweida reject sectarian hatred and discrimination, declaring that any attempt to stoke such divisions is “a source of shame and disgrace.”

Sheikh al-Hijri also condemned the spread of false information targeting the Druze community, warning that such campaigns only deepen social wounds and obstruct reconciliation efforts.

Welcoming humanitarian aid deliveries to the besieged province, the Sheikh expressed heartfelt gratitude to international organizations working to alleviate suffering and protect civilian lives under increasingly dire conditions.

His message appealed to Syrians of all backgrounds to preserve unity and resist sectarian incitement, asserting that the strength of the nation lies in its collective solidarity.

