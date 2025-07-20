OIC condemns Israel over repeated attacks on Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly denounced Israel's repeated attacks on Syrian territory, condemning its blatant involvement in Damascus’s internal affairs.

The OIC described these aggressions as a serious breach of international law, UN resolutions, and Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

Through an official statement released on its website, the General Secretariat reaffirmed complete support for the Syrian Arab Republic and its people amid ongoing challenges.

The Islamic body urged the international community—particularly the UN Security Council—to end the Israeli strikes, which it warned could destabilize the entire region.

Israel has launched several deadly assaults under the guise of protecting the Druze minority, while allegedly pursuing expansionist goals in Syria.

Recent conflict in Syria’s Sweida Province between Druze factions and Damascus-linked forces has intensified due to deep-rooted ethnic, religious, and political friction.

Amid growing sectarian unrest and accusations of separatism by Julani's forces, Israel intervened under the pretext of aiding the Druze, escalating airstrikes against Syrian military targets in southern Syria.

