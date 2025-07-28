1,000 pots placed outside UK premier's office to protest Palestinians ‘deliberately starved by Israel’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands staged a demonstration Friday outside the prime minister's office in London as demonstrators left 1,000 pots to symbolize the more than 1,000 Palestinians who have been killed by Israel while seeking food and being starved.

Protesters banged pots and pans to protest the starvation and famine "imposed deliberately by Israel" as they gathered outside Keir Starmer's Office on Downing Street.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), one of the organizers of the demonstration, wrote on X: ”1000 pots laid outside Downing St London for the more than 1000 Palestinians killed seeking food while being deliberately starved by Israel, the UK government's ally.”

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, held signs and criticized Israel and the British government for the crippling situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said early Friday that nine more Palestinians have died in the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, bringing the number of starvation-related deaths to 122, including 83 children.

The demonstrators later laid 1,000 pots and pans outside the office to demand that the government take "instant action" to force Israel to stop starving Palestinians in Gaza.

One protestor who said his name was Clive, told Anadolu the "indiscriminate” starvation and famine in Gaza “seems to be no end to it.”

"There is nobody who is opposing the action. Anyone who is opposing the action is labelled antisemitic for being humanitarian," he said.

Citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other reports by international groups on what is happening in Gaza, Clive said, "Yet, nobody is taking action."

"The status quo remains. Israel continues to kill. Not just Hamas, but indiscriminately -- innocent children of any age, women, other men as well. And nobody's stopping it. It continues to go. It's horrific," he said.

Paul, another protester, said he is "sick of watching images of Gaza being bombed, children dying."

"Men, women and children starve, we've seen people starving now. This has been going on long, long time," he said.

Touching on the occupied West Bank, Paul said there is a constant state of siege and "theft of land" going on as people are being driven from their homes and attacked by Israeli settlers.

Criticizing Israeli claims that it stopped aid deliveries because they are being stolen by Hamas, Paul said that even if it were the case, Israeli forces could have protected the aid.

"Israeli ministers are talking about ethnic cleansing, talking about murdering all Palestinians. They have no shame in saying that torture is OK for Palestinian prisoners," he noted.

Israel has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

