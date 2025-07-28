Mass protests erupt in Scotland as Trump begins five-day visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Aberdeen and Edinburgh on Saturday to protest the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is visiting Scotland from July 25 to 29.

According to Mehr, a heavy police presence was deployed around the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire amid heightened security concerns, including potential terrorism-related threats. According to Sky News, Scottish police requested reinforcements from other regions of the UK to support the operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond emphasized the seriousness of the security measures, noting that last year’s assassination attempt on Trump could not be ignored. She described the current operation as one of the most complex and costly undertakings in recent Scottish policing history.

Protesters carried signs reading “FELON 47 NOT WELCOME HERE,” referencing Trump’s criminal conviction, and displayed images linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. Demonstrations near the William Wallace statue in central Aberdeen drew hundreds of participants, including Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, climate activists, and advocates for minority rights. Many also voiced concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Kirsty Haigh, a spokesperson for the “Scotland Against Trump” alliance, told local media that activists from across Britain had come together to oppose Trump’s visit and his “politics of division.” She accused the former president of using Scotland as a backdrop to rehabilitate his public image.

Trump’s itinerary includes stays at both the Turnberry resort and Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire, alongside informal meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

