British PM: Palestinian State recognition must be part of broader peace framework

AhlulBayt News Agency: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized that official recognition of the State of Palestine should be embedded within a comprehensive plan aimed at achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

In a video statement shared on the X platform, Starmer declared:

"Alongside our closest allies, I am working on a pathway to peace in the region—one that prioritizes practical steps to improve the lives of those suffering. This roadmap will outline concrete measures to transform the urgent ceasefire into a durable peace. Recognition of a Palestinian state must be among those steps. I’m unequivocal about that."

Acording to Mehr, despite this stance, Starmer underlined that such recognition must be part of a broader framework ultimately leading to a two-state solution and sustained security for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Meanwhile, The Financial Times previously reported that Starmer had shown reluctance to take immediate action on Palestinian statehood, allegedly due to his intent to align closely with the United States. According to the publication, Washington has reportedly urged its allies to refrain from unilateral recognition, arguing that doing so could complicate future diplomatic efforts.

In contrast, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 24 that France intends to formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly session in September.

