AhlulBayt News Agency: Jeffrey Epstein, the mysterious American billionaire, is a figure whose traces must be sought across multiple layers of corruption, abuse, blackmail, politics, and potential security infiltration. From his complex relationships with U.S. presidents, British royalty, and New York’s financial elite to his suspicious death in prison and theories about his ties to Mossad, the Epstein case is not merely a sex scandal—it is a mirror reflecting the intricate and entangled power structure of the West.

A mysterious life and suspicious rise

As reported by ISNA, Jeffrey Epstein began working as a math teacher in the 1980s without any formal academic credentials and quickly entered Wall Street. According to The New York Times, he gained access to elite economic and political circles at an unusually rapid pace.

His luxurious Manhattan mansion (once the largest residential property in the area), his private island in the Virgin Islands, his infamous private jet dubbed the "Lolita Express," and his connections with figures like former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, British Prince Andrew, and American investor Leon Black were all part of this complex network.

Epstein’s background has raised questions among American citizens and analysts: How did Epstein achieve such a high level of access and power, and who supported him?

Sexual allegations and a pattern of organized blackmail

In the early 2000s, the first complaints of sexual abuse against teenage girls were filed against Epstein. However, in 2008, he struck a shocking deal with Florida prosecutors—just 13 months of light prison time with special privileges, without disclosing the list of clients or accomplices. This agreement, later dubbed the "deal of the century," exposed the dual justice system in America.

After his re-arrest in 2019, the FBI uncovered tens of thousands of documents, photos, and evidence from Epstein’s properties, revealing a sophisticated network of abuse, covert filming, and blackmail targeting influential figures. Epstein’s victims, such as Virginia Giuffre, claimed they were forced to engage in sexual relations with political and economic figures, with the encounters being recorded.

Death in prison: Suicide or deliberate elimination?

In August 2019, Epstein died in New York’s Metropolitan Prison. Authorities ruled it a suicide, but independent reports and forensic evidence—including a broken neck and malfunctioning prison cameras—fueled theories of a targeted killing.

The Washington Post reported: "At the time of his death, the cameras were off, and the guards were on break."

The American public viewed his death as a staged conclusion to prevent the disclosure of his client list—a list that has never been made public and whose existence has been alternately denied and confirmed.

Pam Bondi and the Trump administration: The list that suddenly disappeared

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump promised that if elected, he would reveal the truth about the Epstein case. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi also claimed in the early months of the Trump administration that she had Epstein’s client list and would release it after "review."

However, in February 2025, Bondi told CBS News in an interview: "I never said I had a list. No such list exists."

This glaring contradiction deepened doubts about the Trump administration’s political will to uncover the truth.

Trump himself, in a recent cabinet meeting, dodged reporters’ questions about Epstein, urging the American public and the media to "move on" from the issue.

This week, the FBI concluded that there was no evidence Epstein—a convicted sex offender—had blackmailed powerful figures, maintained a "client list," or was murdered in prison. However, this official report directly contradicts conspiracy theories promoted by prominent Trump allies, including Vice President J.D. Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel, regarding Epstein’s activities and death.

This has angered many Americans, including staunch Trump supporters, with some warning that it could backfire on the Republican Party in next year’s midterm elections and even the 2028 presidential race.

Steve Bannon, right-wing commentator and former advisor to Trump, said on Friday:

“The issue isn’t just a pedophilia ring and that kind of stuff — the issue is: who governs us, right? To get rid of this, you’re going to lose 10% of the MAGA movement. If we lose 10% of the MAGA movement right now, we’ll lose 40 seats in Congress in 2026, we’ll lose the presidency.”

He added: “They (the Trump administration) have disappointed the hardcore populists.”

The likelihood of Mossad's role in the Epstein case

Amid Trump’s efforts to bury the Epstein case—despite his earlier promises, which he has now forgotten—Tucker Carlson, the prominent American host and Trump supporter, stated in an interview:

"Nobody knows exactly how Epstein made his money. But the reality is, he was doing what intelligence agencies do: setting up sex traps, recording information, and blackmailing. I don’t have definitive proof, but everything screams that this was a Mossad operation. I love the MAGA movement and hope it succeeds, but we can’t just ignore the Epstein case."

Carlson also noted that many powerful figures, including White House officials, State Department personnel, and members of Congress, had ties to Epstein.

The well-known host even sarcastically remarked:

"The Epstein case doesn’t exist. There are no victims, no houses, no island. And those arrested for collaborating with Epstein are all political prisoners, taken hostage by the government."

Professor John Mearsheimer, a leading international relations theorist, said in a recent discussion with Judge Napolitano:

"Israel has various methods to secure unconditional support from Washington. It’s entirely possible Epstein was a tool to control American decision-makers. We don’t have direct evidence, but indirect evidence is overwhelming."

Ray McGovern, a U.S. intelligence expert and former CIA officer, confirmed Epstein’s blackmail operations and Mossad’s involvement:

"Jeffrey Epstein was undoubtedly a Mossad asset, and the Israelis were the primary beneficiaries of his operations."

McGovern added: "Someone obviously paid him a lot of money. I don’t know exactly who, but if you consider who benefited—Israelis first, and then all those who had a great time on that island—they never thought they could be blackmailed."

Organizational structure: Epstein was not alone

Evidence shows that Epstein ran a criminal organization that included accomplices such as Ghislaine Maxwell — a woman who is now in a U.S. federal prison and has been tried on charges of human trafficking and assisting in sexual abuse.

However, none of the associated individuals — neither the clients nor the financial backers — have yet been held accountable.

Israel’s possible role: Infiltrating U.S. politics

Despite the Trump administration’s denials and attempts to suppress the case, Israeli media like Haaretz have repeatedly noted Epstein’s ties to Zionist circles in New York. Some analysts suggest his collaboration with Israeli intelligence may have aimed to manipulate U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, particularly regarding arms sales and financial support for Tel Aviv.

Structural reasons for secrecy

The Epstein case is not merely a sexual or criminal matter; due to the significant number of current and former U.S. officials involved in his network, it has become a security and political issue. Among the names unofficially mentioned in the media and court files are former U.S. presidents, attorneys general, former CIA directors, senior military commanders, and prominent members of the U.S. Congress.

The release of Epstein’s full client list would not only severely undermine public trust in America’s security and judicial institutions, but the potential involvement of a strategic ally like Israel in such a scheme could trigger a wide-reaching legal and diplomatic crisis. According to American investigative journalist Raymond Butcher, “If it is proven that Mossad participated in a blackmail operation against U.S. officials — with the knowledge and consent of parts of the U.S. government — the legitimacy of the United States’ governing structure will be called into question permanently.”

Victims still seek justice

Despite several years having passed since Epstein’s suspicious death, dozens of victims are still seeking justice. Virginia Giuffre, one of the main plaintiffs in the case, stated in one of her court testimonies:

“We didn’t just witness sexual assault; we witnessed structural corruption, intelligence collusion, and deals between global powers to silence the victims.”

Giuffre has repeatedly called for the full release of the list of individuals who had contact with Epstein.

Epstein is dead, but the case is more alive than ever

While many of the court documents remain classified, analysts believe the Epstein case has become a symbol of corruption and abuse of power in the United States. According to many observers, this case reveals not only moral and financial corruption, but also foreign influence, security decay, and the fragility of the U.S. political system.

The silence of the Trump administration, Pam Bondi’s retreat from her promise to release the list, and the refusal of official institutions to provide answers all point to a deep fear within the U.S. political system—a fear that it may be revealed how the American establishment was ensnared in a multilayered network of corruption, infiltration, and psychological operations.

As Tucker Carlson stated in an interview: “The Epstein case taught us that in America, those who hold real power are immune to justice. This isn’t just a scandal—it’s the symbol of a diseased system.”



