Fanatic Jewish settlers slaughtered 117 sheep in West Bank attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian Bedouin residents have accused extremist Jewish settlers of killing 117 sheep and stealing hundreds more during a nighttime raid aimed at forcing farmers off their land in the occupied West Bank.

The incident follows reports from the United Nations this week citing a sharp increase in violence carried out by Jewish settlers and Israeli security forces against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as unprecedented levels of forced displacement.

Local official Mahdi Daraghmeh said extremist settlers stormed tents, assaulted residents, looted livestock, and slaughtered approximately 117 sheep using knives and firearms in the northern Jordan Valley.

Daraghmeh described the attack as a grave escalation targeting both civilians and their property, calling it “a night of terror” for the pastoral community of al-Malih.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

/129