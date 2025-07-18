IOF and settlers abduct dozens of Palestinians in wide West Bank raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of overnight and morning raids across the West Bank, detaining numerous Palestinians while settlers committed violations under military protection.

On Friday, local sources reported that the IOF detained three Palestinians from al-Malih village in northeastern Tubas after they defended themselves and their property from settler aggression.

Village council head Mahdi Daraghmeh said the detainees were tied up and blindfolded before being released later in the day.

Daraghmeh added that settlers had previously attacked the village, damaging property, evicting families, and stealing around 350 livestock.

In Tulkarem, the IOF stormed Izbat Shufa, restricted movement in the streets, and raided a gas cylinder store owned by Abu Bakr Hamed, declaring it closed by military order.

Farmer Mumen Hamed was assaulted near the IOF watchtower, blindfolded and handcuffed, and had his phone and agricultural supplies confiscated before being released.

One Palestinian was arrested in a raid on Kafr Jamal village, south of Tulkarem.

In the northern Jordan Valley, three residents from the al-Malih Bedouin community were abducted after settler attacks.

Local official Kamal Bani Odeh said settlers assaulted the home of Tareq Kaabneh under military cover before Israeli soldiers raided the house and abducted him along with two relatives.

On Thursday evening, armed settlers stormed the same Bedouin community, fired live rounds, and caused panic among the locals.

Settlers also attempted to steal livestock and rampaged through the area.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces abducted two fathers and two sons during a raid in Kafr Laqif village.

The IOF also raided Sir village, east of Qalqilya, and abducted two members of the ash-Shiri family.

In al-Khalil, five Palestinians were taken from their homes during IOF raids in Dura City.

The IOF reportedly evacuated residents from an apartment building in Dura and converted it into a military outpost.

Additional raids occurred in Halhul, north of al-Khalil, with no arrests reported.

In Nablus, a citizen was shot and wounded during an IOF dawn raid and subsequently abducted.

Another individual was abducted from the Askar refugee camp in eastern Nablus.

In Ramallah, the IOF abducted a young man from his residence in Beit Rima town.

