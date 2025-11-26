Algeria urges global action to halt Israeli aggressions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Algeria’s representative to the United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions across Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and the West Bank, describing them as “brutal and continuous attacks.” Speaking during the Council’s monthly session on the situation in West Asia, including Palestine, envoy Ammar Ben Jamaa urged the international community to act swiftly to halt the aggression and ensure accountability for what he called “thousands of documented crimes.”

Ben Jamaa accused Israel of repeatedly violating ceasefire arrangements in Gaza, framing its actions as part of “a project of ethnic cleansing” designed to block the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He stressed that such crimes must not be forgotten and that perpetrators must face justice.

The Algerian envoy further criticized Israel for failing to honor commitments and disregarding mediation efforts, warning that its conduct undermines prospects for Palestinian statehood. He called on mediators and ceasefire guarantors to take concrete measures to enforce the truce and hold Israel accountable.

The condemnation comes amid repeated reports of ceasefire violations in Gaza and worsening humanitarian conditions, particularly for displaced families and children as winter temperatures fall. Israel has intensified operations not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, while international diplomatic efforts have so far failed to secure a lasting ceasefire.

