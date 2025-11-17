Palestinian Factions Urge Algeria to Reject US Resolution on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza urged the Algerian government and people to reject the American resolution that seeks to legalize foreign guardianship over the Gaza Strip.

In their statement, the factions said they are closely monitoring ongoing efforts within the United Nations to pass a resolution aimed at deploying international forces in Gaza. They stressed that such measures, under various titles, represent a new attempt to impose another form of occupation and to legitimize foreign control over the future of the Palestinian national cause.

The statement continued: “Given this dangerous development, we, the Palestinian resistance factions, make a sincere and brotherly appeal to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria—its government and people—to uphold its principled stance in support of Palestine and firmly reject any projects that undermine Gaza’s identity and our people’s right to self-determination.”

It emphasized that Algeria’s historic position, which has consistently supported Palestine, remains a source of hope for Palestinians in confronting this project that seeks to impose a new occupation under international cover.

The factions affirmed that any foreign intervention in Gaza, regardless of its name, constitutes a violation of national sovereignty and prolongs the suffering of the Palestinian people. They added that the only path to security and stability is ending the occupation, lifting the siege, and respecting the will and rights of the people.

Finally, they called on all Arab and Islamic nations, as well as free people worldwide, to oppose this resolution, reject any form of foreign tutelage, and defend Gaza’s right to freedom, dignity, and independence.

